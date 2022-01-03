Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,864. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

