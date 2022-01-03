ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

ACES stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

