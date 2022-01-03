Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 373.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.90 and a 200 day moving average of $304.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.