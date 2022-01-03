AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

VCR opened at $340.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.61. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

