Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $668.05. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

