Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 52,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

