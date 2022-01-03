Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of ALLK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 52,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
