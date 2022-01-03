Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0242 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $84.42 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

