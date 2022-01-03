Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $56,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

