Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 37,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,821. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.