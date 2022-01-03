AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,061 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

