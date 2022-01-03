AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $208.51 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

