AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 401.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $351.92 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.51 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

