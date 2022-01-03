AIA Group Ltd Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

