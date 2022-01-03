AIA Group Ltd Has $1.68 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

