AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 7,304 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.01 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

