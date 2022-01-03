AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $351.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.51 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.54 and a 200 day moving average of $419.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

