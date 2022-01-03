Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $162.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.23.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE A traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.97. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

