AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 625 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.