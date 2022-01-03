AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $341.50 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock worth $800,310,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

