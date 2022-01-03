AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

