AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 23.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $799.58 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $489.74 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $327.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $806.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

