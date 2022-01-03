AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 317.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,085.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $360.13 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

