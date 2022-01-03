AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 202.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,386.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,480.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

