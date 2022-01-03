AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

