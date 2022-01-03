Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 388.1% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 493.0 days.

ANNSF stock remained flat at $$156.73 during midday trading on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $140.96 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

