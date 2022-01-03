AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

