AE Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

