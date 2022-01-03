AE Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $247,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $29.33 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

