AE Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

