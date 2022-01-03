AE Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

TWO opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

