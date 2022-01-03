AE Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth $245,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $809.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.14. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $884.84.

