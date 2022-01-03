AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,017,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,958,000 after purchasing an additional 664,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

