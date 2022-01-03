Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $254.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

