Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $643.22 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

