Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

