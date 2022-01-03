Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

