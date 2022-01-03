Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $602.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

