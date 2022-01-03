Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 187 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $430.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.09. KLA Co. has a one year low of $255.55 and a one year high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

