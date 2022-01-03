Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH opened at $300.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.