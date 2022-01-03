Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,945 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.