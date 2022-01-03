Adviser Investments LLC Sells 330 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

