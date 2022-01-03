Adviser Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of XTN stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.