Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $283.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.