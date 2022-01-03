Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $71.82 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55.

