Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMIGY stock remained flat at $$42.85 during trading hours on Monday. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

