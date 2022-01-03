Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.83. 9,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

