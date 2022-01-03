7,773 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

