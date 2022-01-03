7,735 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

