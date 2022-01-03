7,700 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.25 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

