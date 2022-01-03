6,952 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

